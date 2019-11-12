Barbara Ann Fulk

Barbara Ann Fulk, 56, of Van Wert died at 3:31 a.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019, at her residence.

Barbara Ann Fulk

She was born May 10, 1963, a daughter of Harold and Jeanette (Burris) Waltmire. Her father is deceased and her mother survives. She married Michael L. Fulk on May 15, 1989, and he survives.

Also surviving are three stepchildren, Jenny Lou Rosalez, Jonathon M. Fulk, and Janelle M. Banister; and seven grandchildren. She is also survived by five brothers and sisters, Steve Waltmire, Myrna Marsee, Deb Webster, Rick Waltmire, and Bruce Waltmire. She will be especially missed by her two German shepherd dogs, Colt and Luna.

A brother, Donald (Salty) Waltmire, also preceded her in death.

She had worked for 10 years for Goodwill.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 14, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert County Humane Society.

Condolences may expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.