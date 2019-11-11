WCS sets Christmas lighting ceremony

VW independent/submitted information

WREN — The Wren Christmas Society will be putting up decorations in the village on Saturday, November 16, and the Grand Illumination will be held Saturday, November 30, at dark (approximately 6 p.m.).

The WCS will be holding a “create your own Christmas scene” contest for area children in grades K-5 for the chance to turn on the Christmas lights in Wren for the Grand Illumination. The deadline for entries will be Wednesday, November 20. The winner will be notified by Tuesday, November 26. Contact Karen at 937.304.0052 with any questions.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in Wren at the Santa House at the corner of Ohio 49 and Jackson Street on Saturday, December 14, and Friday and Saturday, December 20-21, from 6 to 8 p.m. Carriage rides, hot chocolate, and cookies will be available during Santa hours.