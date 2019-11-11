Vantage Criminal Justice student’s next role: Army medic

Vantage Criminal Justice student Violet Taylor works out on one of the program’s weight machines. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Although Veterans Day was created to honor veterans of the U.S. military services, it can also be a time to honor “veterans-to-be” — those planning and preparing to enter the military. One such person is Vantage Career Center student Violet Taylor.

Taylor, a senior who came to Vantage from her home school of Parkway, said the vocational school has changed her whole outlook on learning and the future.

“I came from a school where I didn’t even know if I would graduate, to being, well, a success,” said Taylor, who was recently named a member of the Vantage chapter of the National Technical Honor Society.

She said she has also blossomed as a person at Vantage, taking on leadership roles and becoming more social.

“When I was given the opportunity, I jumped into everything!” Taylor added, noting she is a member of nearly every club at Vantage, while becoming a Teen Ambassador for the school and president of the Interact Club, which has as its main goal helping support a carpentry school in Haiti.

The Vantage senior also took on leadership roles outside school, becoming a student ambassador for Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office, while also being a camp counselor for the Salvation Army this past summer. The A-G Office’s program includes approximately 200 student ambassadors around the state who provide input to the state’s top attorney on student-related law enforcement issues, as well as what types of courses should be taught to provide students with more information on anti-drug and substance abuse issues and other topics.

Taylor said she got to meet Yost this past summer, and also will tour one of the A-G Office’s crime labs in Columbus this coming year.

Noting that she came to Vantage because of her interest in its Criminal Justice program, Taylor said she has not only fallen in love with policing, but the program has also prepared her for her upcoming stint in the military.

“It’s gotten me in shape a lot,” she noted, adding that the program’s physical fitness regimen and its focus on officer safety should also stand her in good stead while in the military.

Noting that she always has had the plan of joining the military, but didn’t know exactly what she wanted to do there, Taylor said she has discovered a passion for helping others, which led to her deciding to become a medic.

After graduation, Taylor will take basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, prior to 16 weeks of medical training at Fort Same Houston in Texas.

Following her stint in the military, Taylor hopes to become an attorney and work on human trafficking and other issues.

One thing she does know is that she is better prepared for whatever the military — and life — throws at her because of her teachers and studies at Vantage.

“I felt like the teachers really cared about me,” Taylor said of her Vantage experience, which she said further motivated her to take on more responsibilities and leadership roles — something she also feels will help her in the military.