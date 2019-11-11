Pauline Marjorie McGarvey

Pauline Marjorie McGarvey, 91, of Van Wert, passed away at 4:50 a.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

She was born September 23, 1928, in Van Wert, the daughter of Walter Edwin and Emma Marie (Kiehl) Schaadt, who both preceded her in death. She married Nolan McGarvey on July 3, 1948, in Terre Haute, Indiana, and he passed away December 25, 2006.

Survivors include two sons, Danny (Jane) McGarvey of Grover Hill and Jeff (Ellen) McGarvey of Delphos; a sister, Fern (Harold) Miller of Van Wert; one brother, Dale (Ruth) Schaadt of Van Wert; nine grandchildren, Travis (Stacy) McGarvey, Kim McGarvey, Brent (Chelsie) McGarvey, Allison (Andrew) Bittner, Jason (Jennifer) McGarvey, Julie (Lyn) Stewart, Melissa (Chad) Wallace, Dustin (Chris) Hammons, and Adrianna (Troy) Sherrick; 17 great-grandchildren, Cade and Blake McGarvey, Tyler and Kacey Stewart, Braden Hammons, Damien Jones, Braxton Sherrick, Brianna Wallace, Raegan, Ryleigh, and Boston McGarvey, Adelyn, Jacie and Carson Bittner; J.J. McGarvey, and Drew and Grace Custer; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A great-granddaughter, Bristol McGarvey; two sisters, Virginia L. LeValley and Lola Marie Woods; and three brothers, Romy, Ervin and Norman Schaadt, also preceded her in death.

Pauline was a 1947 graduate of Van Wert High School. She attended First Baptist Church in Van Wert. She had worked at Dr. Black’s dentist office and at the Sears catalog store.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 16, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with John Rager officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 9-11 Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: First Baptist Church.

