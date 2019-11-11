Local Democrats set November meeting
VW independent/submitted information
A meeting of the Democratic Central Committee will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, at the Black Angus on Main restaurant in downtown Van Wert.
Members who took petitions at the last meeting need to return these at these meeting. Those who are unable to attend should send petitions with another committee member. Other members of the Democratic party who want to come are welcome.
