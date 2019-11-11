David L. White

David L. “Whiz” White, 73, of Willshire, died at 1:05 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019, at the Laurels of Shane Hill, where he had been a patient battling a lengthy illness.

He was born August 17, 1946, in Celina, the son of Harold and Dorothy (Zimmerman) White, who both preceded him in death. On May 16, 1970, he married the former Becky Suman, who survives.

Other survivors include two sons, Scott White of Monroeville, Indiana, and Travis White of Willshire; two sisters, Linda (Steve) Ford of Neptune and Karen (Ron) Heiser of Decatur, Indiana; two brothers, Robert White of Decatur, Indiana, and Ralph White of Willshire; and a brother-in-law, Roger Roth of Berne, Indiana.

A sister, Shirley Roth, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 14, at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford, with Pastor Brad Kittle, assisted by Steve Ford, officiating. Burial will follow in Willshire Cemetery, with graveside military honors rendered by the Willshire American Legion post.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, and an hour prior to services Thursday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: 49 Alive Club, D-6 Kids, or youth groups at Praise Point Church in Willshire.

Condolences may be expressed at http://ketchamripley.com.