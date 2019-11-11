Convoy plans Christmas-related activities

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — The village of Convoy has some Christmas-related activities and events scheduled for December 7-8 in preparation for the upcoming holiday season.

Enjoy shopping in Convoy that weekend at The Secret Garden and Mercantile Goods, while a decorated window competition will also be held during that time and shoppers can help judge the windows. Local restaurants, including Gibson’s Backyard BBQ, D’s on Main, and Knight’s Pizza, will also be open during the weekend for those wanting to get a bite to eat while shopping.

The schedule for the remainder of the weekend includes the following events and activities:

Saturday, December 7

Caroling and music sponsored by the Village of Convoy Historical Society will be held throughout the day.

11 a.m.-3 p.m. — Vendor Show at Special Occasions, with downtown shops and eateries also open

11 a.m. — Visit the newly-refurbished opera house.

11 a.m.-7 p.m. — Festival of Trees and Wreaths at a location to be announced

11 a.m.-7 p.m. — Nativity display at the VMC

Noon — Santa comes to town in a fire truck and will light the alley tree sponsored by the Convoy Lions Club

12:15 p.m. — Meet and greet with Santa

12:15 p.m. — Decorate a Christmas ornament with Psi Iota Xi sorority member Betty Miller (for all ages) in the VMC building.

7 p.m. — Enjoy doughnuts and hot cocoa

7 p.m. — Lights of Glory 2019 Christmas lighting event (residents are urged to light up the outside of their homes for the holidays)

Sunday, December 8

1-5 p.m. — Opera house is open

1-5 p.m. — Festival of Trees and Wreaths

1-5 p.m. — Nativity display at the VMC building

1-5 p.m. — Shops and eateries open

4 p.m. — Winners of window decorating contest announced