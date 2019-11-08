VWHS wins Maker Cup trophy for 2nd time

VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — Van Wert High School recently participated in the annual MakerFest event held in Lima. MakerFest is an annual two-day event for the Greater Allen County Region to promote career opportunities and awareness where students compete in the areas of skilled trades and STEM challenges.

In addition, student participants are encouraged to attend “breakout sessions” in a multitude of career areas and explore/network in the main exhibit, where nearly 100 companies are represented. The event wrapped up on Saturday with a career fair. This year’s event was held at the Allen County Fairgrounds, with 36 area high schools participating.

A record number of students (1,500) were in attendance for the competition on Friday. Schools competed for the Maker Cup trophy, with the top five places in each category earning points for their respective schools. Van Wert High School scored 40,000 points and succeeded in reclaiming the championship trophy after losing by less than one point in 2018. This is the second time in three years VWHS has claimed the Maker Cup’s top award. Coaches include Kerry Koontz, Zane McElroy, and Bob Spath.

Van Wert High School students pose following the MakerFest event held in Lima in October. photo provided

Makerfest Results:

Business Simulation

Third place: (TJ Reynolds, Nathan Ruger, Jacob Wasson)

Eighth place: (Kirsten Clay, Parker Conrad, Sam Price)

Cake Craziness

Sixth place: (Alysia Adkins, McKenzie Berry, Kalena Kelly)

Crane Design

Fifth place: (Autumn Howell)

Seventh place: (Brody Kerns, Amari Perkins)

Twentieth place: (Hannah Say, Rachel Spath, Octavius Tucker)

Design a Catapult

First place: (Natalie Benner, Grace Dowler, Keigen Martz)

Ninth place: (Zach Mason)

Twelfth place: (Gage Lutz, Lizzie Rutkowski, Turner Witten)

Engineering in a Box

Sixth place: (Ryan Chen, Jenna Covey, Sydney Maller)

Network Assembly

First place: (Alex Black, Kyle Ferrell, Eli Rollins)

Mind-Numbing Escape

Sixth place: (Nick Kraner, Preston Phillips, Ayden Roberts)

Operation

Seventeenth place: (Cassie Priest, Sophie Rutkowski, Devon West)

Twenty-second place: (Delaney Eyanson, Andrew Li, Colin Place)

Perfection

First place: (Katie McVaigh)

Fourth place: (Keaton Brown, Stephanie Geething, Katie Hauter, Kayla Krites, Savannah Nygren, and Caleb Sinning)

Rescue Operation

Fourth place: (MacKenzie Berry, Ryan Pratt, & Gabe Steyer)

Fifth place: (Peyton Money, Sydney Moore, & Carly Rollins)

Robotic Coding

Seventh place: (Alex Black, Kyle Ferrell, Sydney Maller)

Eighth place: (Billy Odgen, Bobby Spath, Ethan White)

Robotic Roundup

Fifth place: (Nicholas Carter, Zane Fast, and Elizabeth Tomlinson)