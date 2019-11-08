Trinity Friends to host free Gospel concert

VW independent/submitted information

Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert will host a free concert with Trinity and the Southern-Aires at 6 p.m. this Sunday, November 10.

Trinity has been sharing God’s word through songs since 1982. The trio consists of state Gospel Hall of Famer Gary Adams, Cheryl Burk, and Kim Mason.

The Southern-Aires have been spreading the Gospel message in song while traveling all over the United States, as well as several foreign countries. The group is based in Dayton and consists of Darrell Webb, Wanda Webb, Steve Adams, and Lisa Adams.