Short wins weekly award

Crestview High School’s Kaden Short is the final Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the Week of the 2019 fall sports season. The senior quarterback ran for 582 yards and seven touchdowns, passed for 249 yards and a pair of scores and played defensive back. Short, who was nominated by Athletic Administrator Trent Kreischer, also plays basketball and baseball for the Knights. The Student Athlete of the Week Feature will return on Friday, December 6. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent