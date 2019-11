Regional quarterfinal football scoreboard

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores of Friday night’s area Ohio High School Athletic Association Divisions III and VI regional quarterfinal football games.

Division III Region 12

St. Marys Memorial 14 Franklin 10

Trotwood-Madison 33 Wapakoneta 21

Division VI Region 23

Liberty Center 43 Allen East 12

Fairview 29 Lima Central Catholic 27

Archbold 27 Coldwater 21

Anna 47 Minster 21