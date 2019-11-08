Larry O. Howell

Larry O. Howell, 80, of Rockford, passed away at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the Laurels of Shane Hill, where he had been a patient.

He was born November 26, 1938, in Mercer County, the son of Russel G. and Clarabelle (Stover) Howell, who both preceded him in death. He was married to Ardith R. (Yoh) Howell, who died November 25, 2005. He later married Linda (Coil) Fisher, and she also preceded in death on May 22, 2019.

Survivors include two children, Jeffery R. Howell of Rockford and Kimberly (Paul) Rapking of Cincinnati; two brothers, Joe Howell of Convoy and Tom (Eleanor) Howell of Perrysburg; one sister-in-law, Betty Howell of Wapakoneta; and many nieces and nephews.

A brother, Ralph Howell, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford, with Pastor Ken Meyer officiating. Private burial services will take place at a later date.

Visitation is from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

