County Foundation planning 2nd #GivingTuesday event

Jay Gamble (left), a #GivingTuesday 2018 donor, is shown with VWCF Executive Secretary Seth Baker. photo provided

VW independent/submitted information

#GivingTuesday is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities, and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide.

Coming after Thanksgiving and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday, this year’s #GivingTuesday will take place December 3 and will kick off the giving season by inspiring people to collaborate and give back.

The Van Wert County Foundation first celebrated giving in 2018 by matching donations made to foundation-held charitable organization endowment funds (COEFs) on the first-ever #GivingTuesday. The initiative was a massive success, with over 173 gives for a total endowed amount of $128,716 (including VWCF matching funds).

For the 2019 #GivingTuesday event, the foundation will again match up to $10,000 per COEF. On #GivingTuesday (December 3 only), individuals and businesses have the opportunity to donate to one or several foundation-held COEFs — essentially doubling the gift with a match from the foundation.

A COEF is established by a charitable organization to provide support for the agency’s exempt purposes. The original gifted amount (principal) is permanently preserved, while income generated by the principal will benefit the named charitable organizations forever.

The following funds are eligible for matching funds from The Van Wert County Foundation during the 2019 #GivingTuesday initiative:

Cross Over the Hill Endowment Fund

Friends of 4-H Fund

NPAC (Niswonger Performing Arts Center) Permanent Endowment Fund

PLC Health Clinic Endowment Fund

Van Wert Civic Theatre Endowment Fund

Van Wert County Council on Aging Endowment Fund

Van Wert County Fairgrounds Endowment Fund

Van Wert County Historical Society Endowment Fund

Wassenberg Art Center Fund

Wee Care Learning Center Trust

To give during the Van Wert County Foundation’s #GivingTuesday initiative, area residents can donate online via www.vanwertcountyfoundation.org, or may deliver a check or cash donation to the Van Wert County Foundation office, 138 E. Main St., in Van Wert, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, only.