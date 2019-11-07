Vantage Board learns about enhanced security measures

Vantage Career Center IT Supervisor Luke Compton shows the Board of Education how the school’s new security system works. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

Ongoing security upgrades was a topic of discussion during Thursday night’s Vantage Career Center Board of Education meeting.

IT Supervisor Luke Compton told the board that the school purchased Digital Watchdog, a security system that uses more than 100 cameras, and he said installation is nearing completion.

He added that cameras haven’t been placed in classrooms, but are in labs, hallways, and points of entry, and he noted the system is accessible through an app. He also said for the time being, data will be stored for 30 days.

“We haven’t made a final decision on how long is too long,” Compton explained. “The more you store, the slower the performance will be and the more hard drive space you require, so we’re trying to find that sweet spot.”

The system cost just over $100,000, but $40,000 of the cost is being covered by a grant from the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation.

During his report to the board, Superintendent Rick Turner said he’ll meet soon with superintendents of associate schools, and High School Director Mike Knott told board members that he met with Continental staff members last Friday and will host Crestview staff on November 22.

“We do a general overview of our high school academics and then they get a tour of all 17 lab programs while they’re here,” Knott said.

In addition, eighth graders from 13 districts visited Vantage Career Center earlier this week.

“We put on a career exploration activity for them and they got to explore the 17 career paths that we have here,” Knott said. “We used our students as guides for that, so not only do the eighth graders get a good chance to do a hands-on activity, our students get a good practice in on public speaking.”

Knott also told the board that math teacher Kelly Horstman was recently recognized by the Ohio Council of Teachers of Mathematics as the Northwest district high school teacher of the year, and he said as Veteran’s Day approaches, student ambassadors have been selling small American flags in honor of current and past military members.

“Those flags will be displayed on our front lawn on Monday, then they are going to take all the proceeds from those sales and donate them to the Rockford American Legion,” Knott said.

Knott also informed the board that parent-teacher conferences are scheduled for November 25 and 26, and he said the Cup and Saucer is open to the public for lunch on Tuesdays and Thursdays, while the salon is open to the public each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 8:30-11 a.m.

In other business, the board approved the latest five-year financial forecast, along with a travel request for Marcia Osenga and Early Childhood Education students. The group will attend an ECE open house at Ivy Tech Community College in Fort Wayne on February 28.

The board hired Ronald Joseph, Matthew McDougall, and Dillon Stass as police academy instructors; Hartsel Bryant Jr. as CDL coordinator/instructor, and Cindy Krizan as Assessment Program facilitator.

Board members accepted a donation of steel valued at $1,800 from Crown Equipment Corporation for use in the manufacturing programs; a donation of IV supplies from Ruth Ann Young for use in the practical nursing program; a $160 donation from Najah Martin for the culinary arts program; and a $2,500 allocation from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office for school safety.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, December 5, in the district conference room. The meeting will be followed by the board’s annual holiday dinner in the Cup and Saucer restaurant.