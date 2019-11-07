Anti-drug calendar contest winners listed
VW independent/submitted information
In cooperation with Van Wert City/County DARE Team Officer Greg Blackmore, Officer Bryon Wells, Deputy Michael Biberstine, and Deputy John Gabriel, the Van Wert County Prosecutor’s Office recently sponsored a calendar contest for local area elementary school children.
The theme of the contest was “Things to Do to Stay Drug Free” and was a part of Red Ribbon Week. Participants were students in first through fourth grades from Crestview Elementary, Lincolnview Elementary, St. Mary of the Assumption Elementary, and Van Wert Elementary schools.
Sheriff Tom Riggenbach and Chief Joel Hammond, who were judges for the event, chose the drawing of one child from each grade in each school to illustrate a month in the calendar. The winning children also received a certificate and a $10 McDonald’s gift card.
Copies of the completed calendars with the winning entries will be distributed to students at all four schools.
Van Wert Elementary/St. Mary of the Assumption schools
First grade winner — Kyrie Dreyer (St. Mary’s), November
Second grade winner — Sophia Stoller (VWES), April
Third grade winner — Skylar Grenzebach (VWES), February
Fourth grade winner — Jacelynn Korte (St. Mary’s), August
Lincolnview Elementary
First grade winner – Abraham Dicke, May
Second grade winner — Addie Breese, December
Third grade winner — Olivia Hostetler, March
Fourth grade winner — Roary Collins, July
Crestview Elementary
First grade winner — Mila Lichtensteiger, October
Second grade winner — SaMya McKee, June
Third grade winner — Violet Kahle, January
Fourth grade winner — Beckam Putman, September
POSTED: 11/07/19 at 2:50 am. FILED UNDER: News