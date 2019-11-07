Anti-drug calendar contest winners listed

VW independent/submitted information

In cooperation with Van Wert City/County DARE Team Officer Greg Blackmore, Officer Bryon Wells, Deputy Michael Biberstine, and Deputy John Gabriel, the Van Wert County Prosecutor’s Office recently sponsored a calendar contest for local area elementary school children.

Van Wert Elementary School calendar winners.

The theme of the contest was “Things to Do to Stay Drug Free” and was a part of Red Ribbon Week. Participants were students in first through fourth grades from Crestview Elementary, Lincolnview Elementary, St. Mary of the Assumption Elementary, and Van Wert Elementary schools.

Sheriff Tom Riggenbach and Chief Joel Hammond, who were judges for the event, chose the drawing of one child from each grade in each school to illustrate a month in the calendar. The winning children also received a certificate and a $10 McDonald’s gift card.

Copies of the completed calendars with the winning entries will be distributed to students at all four schools.

Van Wert Elementary/St. Mary of the Assumption schools

First grade winner — Kyrie Dreyer (St. Mary’s), November

Second grade winner — Sophia Stoller (VWES), April

Third grade winner — Skylar Grenzebach (VWES), February

Fourth grade winner — Jacelynn Korte (St. Mary’s), August

St. Mary’s Elementary contest winners.

Lincolnview Elementary

First grade winner – Abraham Dicke, May

Second grade winner — Addie Breese, December

Third grade winner — Olivia Hostetler, March

Fourth grade winner — Roary Collins, July

Lincolnview Elementary calendar contest winners.

Crestview Elementary

First grade winner — Mila Lichtensteiger, October

Second grade winner — SaMya McKee, June

Third grade winner — Violet Kahle, January

Fourth grade winner — Beckam Putman, September