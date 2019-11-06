Season wrap-up: 5-5 Crestview Knights

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — For the first time since 2012, Crestview did not qualify for the OHSAA football postseason.

The Knights finished the 2019 season 5-5 (4-3 NWC) and in 11th place in Division VII, Region 26. The top eight teams qualify for the playoffs.

Crestview’s Brody Brecht led the NWC in rushing, with 1556 yards and 18 touchdowns. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

Even without a postseason berth, head coach Jared Owens seemed pleased with the progress his team made during the course of the season. The Knights opened with two losses, then won three straight to sit at 3-2 at the halfway point. During the second half of the season, Crestview lost to the NWC tri-champions, Columbus Grove, Spencerville and Allen East, while posting wins against Ada and Paulding.

“I felt like our team truly got better each week,” head coach Jared Owens said. “Every Monday no matter if we had won or lost they would come back to practice ready to work. They really bought into the process.”

The senior class was a small one, with just four – quarterback/defensive back Kaden Short, running back/defensive back Caylib Pruett, offensive/defensive lineman Colby Swager and offensive lineman/linebacker Isaiah LaTurner. However, they each played a key role on this year’s team.

“They were our leaders, our playmakers and some of our hardest workers,” Owens said of the quartet. “I can’t wait to see the great things that each of them achieve in the next chapters of their lives.”

Despite missing two games due to an injury, Short rushed for 582 yards and seven touchdowns on 95 carries, and completed 11 of 23 passes for 249 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Pruitt ran for 451 yards and four scores, caught 10 passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns, and was the NWC’s leading punt returner with 12 for 147 yards. Pruitt and Short also were starters in Crestview’s secondary.

The 6-1, 260 pound Swager manned the left tackle spot, while LaTurner played guard and led the team in tackles with 49.

Junior Brody Brecht was the NWC’s leading rusher with 206 carries for 1,556 yards and 18 touchdowns, and he operated behind a line that included Swager and LaTurner, Mason Penix, Ian Bailey and Carson Kreischer, along with Trever Sheets. The tight ends were Ayden Lichtensteiger and Dalton Castle.

That group paved the way for a rushing attack that averaged 306 per game.

“Without much of a passing game on offense we went as our offensive line went, and I thought they played well together as a group,” Owens said.

Many of the offensive lineman played along with the defensive line, along with sophomores Trevon Barton and Dylan Barrickow.

“I thought our defensive line got better as the year went on,” Owens said. “They played some of their best football the last few weeks of the season. It was really a strength of our team on both sides of the ball.”

With an eye on next season, Owens sees a solid foundation coming back.

“I think we have a number of players with potential,” Owens explained. “They will need to stay hungry and go back to work once the weight room opens back up. Our offseason priority is to continue to develop players physically, and we encourage kids to play other sports and compete at the highest levels possible.”