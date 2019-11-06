Mary R. Marshall

Mary R. Marshall, 97, of Van Wert, passed away at 4:20 a.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Hearth & Home in Van Wert, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born May 15, 1922, in Van Wert County, the daughter of Clay and Bertha (Myers ) Dunifon, who both preceded her in death. On June 12, 1943, she married the love of her life, Harley R. Marshall. Together, they shared many years of memories. He also preceded her in death.

A 1940 graduate of Ridge High School, Mary went on to retire from Kennedy Manufacturing Company. She was a former member of Ridge United Methodist Church and was currently a member of North Union United Methodist Church. Mary was a Sunday school teacher for many years and was a life member of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 178 in Van Wert.

She is survived by her daughters, Diana (Thomas) Bockrath and Shirley (Stephen) Smith, both of Van Wert; four grandchildren, Denise (David) Johnston of Columbus, Sean (Amanda) Smith of McCordsville, Indiana, Seth (Julie) Smith of North Port, Florida, and Matt (Melissa) Bockrath of Van Wert; 13 great-grandchildren, Emma, Wesley, Alex, and Luke Johnston, Austin and Aiden Bockrath, Colby, Gavin, and Ryder Smith, Kole Kreidler, Kylie, Kinley, and Khloe Smith; two sisters, Margaret Evans and Helen Schaadt, both of Van Wert; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Three brothers, Harold, Howard and Doyt Dunifon, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, November 9, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Mary Ann Thomlinson officiating. Burial will be in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation is from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary’s memory may be made to North Union United Methodist Church or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com