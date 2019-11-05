Weir, Lajoie announce engagement

Kaley J. Weir of Van Wert and Trevor P. Lajoie of Southington, Connecticut, recently announced their engagement.

Kaley Weir and Trevor Lajoie

The parents of the bride-to-be are Peter and Susan Weir of Van Wert. The parents of the prospective groom are Mark and Lisa Lajoie of Southington.

Kaley served in the United States Air Force in security forces as a staff sergeant in San Antonio, Texas, and will be attending Central Connecticut State University.

Trevor served in the United States Air Force in San Antonio, Texas, and Minot, North Dakota. He is a recent graduate of St. Philips College, with a degree in construction business management, and is currently employed in his field.

The couple was engaged in California while visiting Yosemite National Park.

A fall wedding will take place next year in Connecticut, where the couple now resides.