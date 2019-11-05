VWHS announces Veterans Day assembly
VW independent/submitted information
Van Wert High School will be honoring local veterans this Monday, November 11, at the annual Veterans Day assembly.
Guest speakers will be sharing their military experiences and the significance of the holiday with students, and the audience will be treated to a performance by the VWHS Concert Choir.
Local veterans, their families, and community members are invited to the event, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. in the Niswonger Performing Arts Center Music Hall.
Should there be a two-hour delay, the event will start at the same time; however, the event will be cancelled if there is a three-hour delay on Monday.
