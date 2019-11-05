Ruth M. Fifer

Ruth M. Fifer, 81, of Convoy, died Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Van Wert Manor under the care of Elara Care Hospice.

She was born March 8, 1938, in Paulding County, the daughter of Michael and Susan (Hammons) Halter, who both preceded her in death. She married Hugh N. Fifer, who also preceded her in death.

Survivors include: two sons, Thomas A. (Linda) Fifer of Decatur, Indiana, and Michael A. (Donna) Fifer of Convoy; one daughter, Susann (Paul) Mitchener of Convoy; six grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

Seven siblings, Alvin Halter, Forrest Halter, Mary (Halter) Beair, Velma (Halter) Sharp, Meana (Halter) Taylor, Murlen Halter, and Leroy Halter, also preceded her in death.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, November 16, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Brother Lyman Winegardner officiating. Burial will be IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation is from 1-3 p.m. that Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: American Diabetes Association or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.