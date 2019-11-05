Random Thoughts: playoffs and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts include a poll on football playoff expansion, area playoff qualifiers, Wapakoneta vs. Trotwood-Madison Part V, a 103-0 score and a somewhat bizarre football rule.

Playoff expansion

You’ve probably heard there’s a proposal to increase the football playoffs to 12 teams per region, with an opening round bye week for the top four teams in each region.

I polled area football coaches and fans about the idea.

Out of 17 coaches who responded to the anonymous poll, 10 said they were in favor of expanding the field.

“We have two 10-0 teams that did not get in this year,” one coach said. “More teams involves more kids, more communities.”

“I would vote to go to Indiana playoff system or 16 teams,” another coach said. “I think the 12 teams with top 4 getting a bye is a good start but think 16 teams is better.”

Six coaches said they’re against the idea of expanding, while another said he needed more information.

A 24-hour Twitter poll asked fans the same question and out of 91 votes, 62 (68 percent) said yes to playoff expansion.

Of course, this is just a small sample size, but it’ll be interesting to see if the proposal becomes reality at some point.

Playoff qualifiers

The Midwest Athletic Conference and the Western Buckeye League did well in terms of playoff qualifiers this year.

The MAC has five teams ready to play in the regional quarterfinals – Anna, Coldwater, Marion Local, Minster and New Bremen, while four WBL teams will be in action this weekend – Kenton, Ottawa-Glandorf, St. Marys Memorial and Wapakoneta.

Two Green Meadows Conference are in: Edgerton and Fairview, while just one Northwest Conference team – Allen East – is in.

Wapakoneta vs. Trotwood Madison Part V

In Division III, Region 12, Wapakoneta and Trotwood-Madison are meeting for the four time in five years.

The Redskins are 1-3 against the Rams in the previous four matchups, with the lone win coming last year, 24-21 in the regional quarterfinals.

103-0

A nine-man high school football team in South Dakota posted a 103-0 playoff win last week.

The Pierre Govenors led the Spearfish Spartans 42-0 after the first quarter, 75-0 at halftime and 96-0 after the third quarter.

South Dakota doesn’t have a mercy rule, but officials are now considering adding one.

Coach suspended

Plainedge High School in Nassau County, New York topped South Side 61-13 in a recent playoff game and the coach was suspended for a game for running up the score.

There’s a county policy there that says if a team wins by more than 42 points, they have to explain while the score was so lopsided.

While I’m in favor of a mercy rule, I can’t say that I’m in favor of a rule that says if you win by more than 42, you could be suspended. Something just doesn’t seem right about that.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.