Local DAR chapter honors military veterans at luncheon

World War II veteran Dick Beach receives a plaque from DAR member Linda Schumm during a luncheon held Monday to honor local U.S. military veterans. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

One local group celebrated the Veterans Day holiday early with a luncheon honoring local military veterans on Monday.

The Isaac Van Wart Chapter of the DAR held the luncheon at Van Wert Manor to honor those who served in the U.S. military. Guest of honor was Dick Beach, a World War II veteran and the oldest former prisoner of war (POW) living in Van Wert County.

Beach, 95, whose father and brother also served in World War II, was drafted in April 1944 and served with the 4th Infantry Division in Germany. Beach’s brother, Clifford, a B-17 Flying Fortress pilot, was shot down while flying a mission over Germany, but landed the plane in Switzerland, where the Swiss helped his crew repair the plane, allowing him to fly it back to Allied lines.

Dick Beach was captured during the Battle of the Hurtgen Forest, the single longest battle ever fought by the U.S. Army in its history. The battle raged from September 17, 1944, to February 10, 1945, and resulted in thousands of casualties.

After he was captured, Beach was sent with other POWs to a work camp in what was then Czechoslovakia, where he spent six months before the Germans guarding the camp fled in the wake of the Russian Army’s advance into Czechoslovakia.

Beach, who had gone from 140 pounds to 105 pounds because of poor nutrition and starvation rations at the work camp, and his fellow prisoners then walked away from the camp and later found their way to Prague, the Czech capital, and from there were transported back to the U.S. Army.

As part of his military service, Beach received the Purple Heart for being wounded in action, as well as the Legion D’Honneur, a French military decoration (in 2015).

After the war, the Ohio City native returned to operate Beach’s Grocery Store in that village for many years and has been retired for a number of years.

Beach was one of several World War II veterans honored during the DAR luncheon, which also included veterans from other conflicts, as well as veterans who served during peacetime.

Van Wert Manor served the luncheon, while the Rev. Paul Miller, who is also a World War II veteran, gave the prayer prior to the meal.

The DAR, a patriotic group whose members all have relatives who fought in the American Revolution, annually honor veterans who served in the U.S. military.