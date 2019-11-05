Election At-A-Glance
The following are the unofficial results from Tuesday’s contested races and issues:
RACES
Van Wert Mayor
Donald Farmer — 717
Stephen Joseph Jared — 152
Kenneth J. Markward — 1,436
Van Wert City Council-First Ward
Jeffery Agler — 157
David J. Bashore — 98
Middle Point Mayor
Mark Dickman — 67
Kenneth Myers — 71
Venedocia Mayor
Vernon Hobbs — 24
Matthew J. King — 14
Venedocia Village Council (elect 2)
Marjorie A. Clement — 9
Phillip L. Eutsler — 14
Barbara C. Good — 10
Scott Mayor
Jeremy Ackom — 14
Claire L. Smith — 7
Willshire Village Council (elect 2)
Bradley W. Berry — 57
Jodi R. Berry — 51
Erica Pond — 39
Lincolnview Local Board of Education (elect 2)
Kirk Berryman — 342
Bradley E. Coil — 437
Michelle Gorman — 472
Stuart Wyatt — 365
Pleasant Township Trustee (elect 1) unexpired term that ends 12/31/20
Jay Gamble — 1,083
Robert Hargreave — 392
Stephen T. Mengerink — 916
Pleasant Township Trustee (full term, elect 1)
Gary A. Ashbaugh — 1,396
Tyler C. Holdgreve — 904
Pleasant Township Fiscal Officer
Kelly J. Bartz — 781
Linda J. Hartman — 1,337
Troy Oechsle — 313
Union Township Trustee
William Dowler — 101
Dugan Runyon — 87
Washington Township Fiscal Officer
James M. Mox — 478
Michael J. Swick — 390
ISSUES
Washington East Fire District — replacement of existing 1.5-mill, five-year tax levy
Yes — 121
No — 44
Washington East Fire District — Additional 0.3-mill, five-year levy for EMS and fire protection.
Yes — 120
No — 25
Village of Ohio City — renewal of 3-mill, five-year EMS and fire protection levy.
Yes — 79
No — 28
Village of Middle Point — renewal of a 3-mill, five-year fire protection levy
Yes — 94
No — 44
Village of Middle Point — renewal of a 1.3-mill, five-year general expenses levy
Yes — 99
No — 39
Village of Willshire — renewal of a 1-mill, five-year current expenses levy
Yes — 50
No — 32
Village of Willshire — renewal of a 2-mill, five-year current expenses levy
Yes — 48
No — 34
Village of Willshire — renewal of a 3-mill, five-year fire protection levy
Yes — 54
No — 28
Village of Willshire — request to sell wine and mixed beverages by the package under permits that authorize the sale for off-premise consumption only.
Yes — 37
No — 46
Village of Wren — renewal of a 2-mill, five-year EMS levy
Yes — 20
No — 2
Village of Wren — Marijuana Ordinance
Yes — 10
No — 12
