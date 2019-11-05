Election At-A-Glance

The following are the unofficial results from Tuesday’s contested races and issues:

RACES

Van Wert Mayor

Donald Farmer — 717

Stephen Joseph Jared — 152

Kenneth J. Markward — 1,436

Van Wert City Council-First Ward

Jeffery Agler — 157

David J. Bashore — 98

Middle Point Mayor

Mark Dickman — 67

Kenneth Myers — 71

Venedocia Mayor

Vernon Hobbs — 24

Matthew J. King — 14

Venedocia Village Council (elect 2)

Marjorie A. Clement — 9

Phillip L. Eutsler — 14

Barbara C. Good — 10

Scott Mayor

Jeremy Ackom — 14

Claire L. Smith — 7

Willshire Village Council (elect 2)

Bradley W. Berry — 57

Jodi R. Berry — 51

Erica Pond — 39

Lincolnview Local Board of Education (elect 2)

Kirk Berryman — 342

Bradley E. Coil — 437

Michelle Gorman — 472

Stuart Wyatt — 365

Pleasant Township Trustee (elect 1) unexpired term that ends 12/31/20

Jay Gamble — 1,083

Robert Hargreave — 392

Stephen T. Mengerink — 916

Pleasant Township Trustee (full term, elect 1)

Gary A. Ashbaugh — 1,396

Tyler C. Holdgreve — 904

Pleasant Township Fiscal Officer

Kelly J. Bartz — 781

Linda J. Hartman — 1,337

Troy Oechsle — 313

Union Township Trustee

William Dowler — 101

Dugan Runyon — 87

Washington Township Fiscal Officer

James M. Mox — 478

Michael J. Swick — 390

ISSUES

Washington East Fire District — replacement of existing 1.5-mill, five-year tax levy

Yes — 121

No — 44

Washington East Fire District — Additional 0.3-mill, five-year levy for EMS and fire protection.

Yes — 120

No — 25

Village of Ohio City — renewal of 3-mill, five-year EMS and fire protection levy.

Yes — 79

No — 28

Village of Middle Point — renewal of a 3-mill, five-year fire protection levy

Yes — 94

No — 44

Village of Middle Point — renewal of a 1.3-mill, five-year general expenses levy

Yes — 99

No — 39

Village of Willshire — renewal of a 1-mill, five-year current expenses levy

Yes — 50

No — 32

Village of Willshire — renewal of a 2-mill, five-year current expenses levy

Yes — 48

No — 34

Village of Willshire — renewal of a 3-mill, five-year fire protection levy

Yes — 54

No — 28

Village of Willshire — request to sell wine and mixed beverages by the package under permits that authorize the sale for off-premise consumption only.

Yes — 37

No — 46

Village of Wren — renewal of a 2-mill, five-year EMS levy

Yes — 20

No — 2

Village of Wren — Marijuana Ordinance

Yes — 10

No — 12