Pamela Ann Purmort

Our dearest Pamela Ann died peacefully in her sleep Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the age of 65.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 9, at First Presbyterian Church, 110 W. Crawford St. in Van Wert. A private graveside service will follow.

Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. Friday, November 8, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Pam was born in Columbus, Georgia, on August 17, 1954, to FW “Bill” and Marjorie T. Purmort. She was raised in Van Wert and was a 1972 graduate of Van Wert High School. She attended Carnegie Mellon University and graduated from Colorado State University. She worked for Kmart Corporation in Detroit, Michigan, and Tello’s Fashion in Boston, Massachusetts, before returning to Van Wert in 1992 to become a claims representative at Central Insurance.

Pam was preceded in death by her parents, FW “Bill ” and Marjorie Purmort.

She is survived by her three siblings, Bill (wife Kim), Libby (husband Robert Kerlin), and Nancy (husband Walter Tumlinson); and her most beloved nieces and nephews, Allison and Evan Purmort (wife Claire, child Frances); Joseph and Katharine Saldutti, and Justine, Dylan and Zachary Tumlinson.

Pam loved taking photos, making scrapbooks, crafting, and shopping. She devoted her time to First Presbyterian Church, Wassenberg Art Center, Van Wert County Hospital Twig V, The Marsh Foundation, Big Brother Big Sister Mentoring Program, Van Wert Junior League, and the Van Wert Peony Festival.

Her love, selflessness, and wit will be greatly missed by her family, her many friends, and countless others in the community where she served.

Preferred memorials: First Presbyterian Church in Van Wert and Wassenberg Art Center.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.