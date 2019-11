Langdon, Harting run at D-III State Meet

Lincolnview’s Madison Langdon (above) finished 50th at the Division III OHSAA Cross Country State Meet on Saturday. The junior runner posted a time of 20:08.2. Crestview senior Ragen Harting (below) finished 65th in the same race with a time of 20:24.9. Photos by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent