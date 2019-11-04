Kristina Renee Richey

Kristina Renee “Krissy” Richey, 48, of Middle Point, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 1:45 p.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Kristina Renee ‘Krissy’ Richey

She was born June 28, 1971, in Van Wert, the daughter of David and Carol Schulte, who survive in Van Wert. On May 11, 2018, she married Patrick Richey, who survives in Middle Point.

In addition to her parents and husband, Krissy is survived by her three children, Jody (Tiffany) Richey, Tyler Richey, and Spencer Richey, all of Van Wert; four stepchildren, Abby (Joe) Hinchcliffe of Middle Point, Brian Richey of Van Wert, Catlyn (Quintin) Profit of Venedocia, and Grace Richey of Van Wert; two stepgrandchildren, Josie and Joey Hinchcliffe; her brothers and sisters, Dave Schulte of Cincinnati, Brenda Bartz of Van Wert, and Amy (Jason) Adams of Van Wert; and her nieces and nephews, Aaron, Alexis and Nash Deffenbaugh, and Reagan, Chandler, Hunter and Sierra Adams.

Krissy worked at Bodey Sales LLC in Delphos, and had also worked at Cooper Foods in Van Wert for many years. She was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert, enjoyed crocheting, watching scary movies, reading, drinking Diet Dr. Pepper, but, most importantly, Krissy loved on her family as much as possible.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 7, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert, with Father Charles Obinwa officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Krissy’s final act of kindness was to give the gift of life through organ and tissue donation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Krissy’s memory may be sent to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital or St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.