Convoy groups planning special events

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — The Convoy Business Association and Village of Convoy Historical Society invite area residents to Convoy, “the little town that does big things”. A number of events are being planned for November and December, as follows:

November 15-16 — Convoy businesses: Customer Appreciation.

Enjoy shopping and support the local businesses, while also getting something to eat. The annual Church Chili Cook Off, noon-1 p.m., at Special Occasions, with Convoy United Methodist Church, Countryside Chapel UMC, Redeemer Lutheran Church, and Sugar Ridge Church of God participating.

Christmas Card Greetings Banner — design a vinyl banner with a Christmas greeting for friends and neighbors to put in a business or residential yard. This fundraiser supports the restoration and beautification of village alleys. If interested in participating, email cindyharting@cct-hf.com.

November 29 – Black Friday Shopping in Convoy. Enjoy the small town atmosphere. No long lines.

November 30 — Shop Small Business Saturday. Keep Convoy alive — shop and eat local.

December 6, 7, and 8 — Christmas in the Village

December 6 — Enjoy shopping for that special Christmas gift.

December 7 — Convoy Historical Society Festival of Trees 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Entry forms are available at the Convoy Village Office, Convoy Post Office, and Secret Garden Floral & Gifts. Business Window Decorating Contest — vote for one’s favorite store window. Lions Club-sponsored visit from Santa Claus arriving on a fire truck at noon. Psi Iota XI’s Decorating a Christmas Tree Ball for all ages, 12:15 p.m. Lighting of the Village Christmas Tree at 7 p.m., caroling and music, Girl Scouts serving hot chocolate and Boy Scouts serving doughnuts. Light up Convoy with “Lights Galore 2019” at 7 p.m. Residents are encouraged to place lights on the outside of their homes for the holidays!

December 8 — Convoy Historical Society Festival of Trees, 1-4 p.m. Secret Garden Floral & Gifts will be open.