Contested races, issues on Nov. 5 general election ballot

Van Wert voters mark their ballots during the 2019 primary election. VW independent file photo

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

With Tuesday officially Election Day, Van Wert County voters are looking at a number of contested races, including several mayoral races, as well as a number of issues on the ballot.

In Van Wert, three candidates are vying for a four-year term as mayor, including former mayor and City Council member Don Farmer and local businessman Stephen J. “Joe” Jared, both independents, and Republican Kenneth J. Markward, a former Van Wert City Board of Education and Vantage Board of Education member who currently represents the Third Ward on City Council (click here for more information on the mayoral candidates).

Also in Van Wert, incumbent Jeffery Agler, a Democrat, and independent David J. Bashore are both seeking the First Ward City Council seat.

Other mayoral races include Mark Dickman and Kenneth Myers, who are both running for mayor of Middle Point; Vernon Hobbs and Matthew J. King, who are both seeking to be mayor of Venedocia; and Jeremy P. Akom and Claire L. Smith, who are both running for mayor of Scott.

Willshire will see a contested village council race, and will have to choose two of the following three candidates: Bradley W. Berry, Jodi R. Berry, and Erica Pond.

In Venedocia, three candidates are seeking two seats on Venedocia Village Council. They include Marjorie A. Clement, Phillip L. Eutsler, and Barbara C. Good.

The only contested school board race is in the Lincolnview Local School District, where incumbents Kirk Berryman and Michelle Gorman will face off against challenges Bradley E. Coil and Stuart Wyatt for two seats on the board.

There are also a number of township races set for Tuesday.

On Pleasant Township, three candidates are seeking to fill a trustee’s unexpired term that ends December 31, 2020. Candidates include Jay Gamble, Robert Hargreave, and Stephen T. Mengerink. Two candidates, Gary A. Ashbaugh and Tyler C. Holdgreve, are also running for one township trustee seat.

There is also a three-way race for Pleasant Township fiscal officer between Kelly J. Bartz, Linda J. Hartman, and Troy Oechsle.

In Union Township, William Dowler and Dugan Runyon are both seeking a township trustee’s position, while Michael J. Swick and James M. Mox are both vying for the fiscal officer’s position in Washington Township.

Issues on the ballot are as follows:

Washington East Fire District — replacement of existing 1.5-mill, five-year tax levy, and an addition of 0.3-mill, five-year levy for EMS and fire protection.

Village of Ohio City — renewal of 3-mill, five-year EMS and fire protection levy.

Village of Middle Point — renewal of a 3-mill, five-year fire protection levy and renewal of a 1.3-mill, five-year general expenses levy.

Village of Willshire — renewal of a 1-mill, five-year current expenses levy, renewal of a 2-mill, five-year current expenses levy, and renewal of a 3-mill, five-year fire protection levy, as well as a request to sell wine and mixed beverages by the package under permits that authorize the sale for off-premise consumption only.

Village of Wren — renewal of a 2-mill, five-year EMS levy, and a levy asking whether the proposed Sensible Marijuana Ordinance, which lowers the penalty for misdemeanor marijuana offenses to the lowest penalty allowed by law, be adopted.

Voters in the city of Van Wert and Pleasant Township will be voting at the new Board of Elections office at 1362 E. Ervin Road, while Convoy, Wren, and Harrison, Tully, and Union township voters will vote at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 6727 State Route 49; voters in Middle Point and Hoaglin, Jackson, and Ridge townships will vote at the Middle Point Community Center, 303 W. Sycamore St.; Ohio City and Liberty, Willshire, and York township voters will vote at the Ohio City Community Building, 306 Lambert St.; and Delphos city voters residing in Van Wert County and Washington Township voters will vote at the Assembly of God ROC Building, 808 Metbliss Ave. in Delphos.