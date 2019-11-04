Christine (Mason) Stephenson

Christine “Chris” (Mason) Stephenson (70) of Middle Point went to be with her lord and savior in the early morning of Saturday November 2, 2019, at her home.

Christine (Mason) Stephenson

She was born May 4, 1949, in Lorain, the daughter of Naomi “Jane” (Stuckey) Mason, who survives, and Richard Mason, who preceded her in death. On February 24, 1973, Christine married Harry Stephenson and they shared 46 memorable years together. Chris and Harry were also proud foster parents, raising 37 foster children over the years.

Chris attended Zion Christian Union and was simply a faithful servant. She spent her time as a homemaker, showing her support to her family, extended church family, and beloved Lincolnview Lancers. Following retirement, Chris and Harry drove for Lee Kinstle GM Sales & Service in Van Wert. Chris was also an avid sports enthusiast, making sure that if the Buckeyes were playing, she was watching it.

Other survivors include two sons, Charles (Michele) of Morse Bluff, Nebraska, and Samuel of Toledo; a brother, Randy (Sharon) Mason of Middle Point; two sisters, Sandy (Tim) Bachtol, and Kim Mason of Van Wert; nine grandchildren, Camden Erica, Alaina, Colin, Steven, Anna, Jasmine, Grace, and Olivia; a nephew; three nieces; 10 great-nieces and nephews, and one special great-great niece.

Her mother- and father-in-law, Harold (Ruth) Stephenson; and a brother-in-law, David, also preceded her in death.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Zion Christian Union, 3025 Converse Roselm Road in Grover Hill, at 11 a.m. Saturday November 9.

Preferred memorials: Community Health Professionals-Hospice or the Lincolnview Athletic Department.

Arrangements are being handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com,