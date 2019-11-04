2 arrested on drug charges in Van Wert

VW independent/submitted information

Two people were arrested as a result of a search warrant served at 326 S. Franklin St. in Van Wert last Thursday.

According to Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach, members of the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force, with assistance from the Allen County Sheriff’s SWAT Team, served the warrant, which was issued as a result of an investigation into alleged drug activity at the residence.

Amber Owens

Leiayre Freeman

Those arrested were Leiayre Freeman, 26, and Amber Owens, 34, both of 326 S. Franklin St. Freeman and Owens were both charged with one count of possession of cocaine, a felony of the second degree.

Both were taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility, and will make an initial appearance in Van Wert Municipal Court. Sheriff Riggenbach said an investigation is continuing in the case and more charges may be filed.

Items taken into custody following the search included a moderate amount of what was suspected to be cocaine, suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia, cell phones, and suspected drug proceeds.

The sheriff also noted that a nuisance abatement letter will be sent to the owner of the South Franklin Street property concerning what occurred at the residence, which could result in seizure of property if illegal activity is permitted on the premises.

Sheriff Riggenbach notes that anyone with information on suspected drug activity should contact his office at 419.238.3866 or access the website at www.vanwertcountysheriff.com and click on the “submit a crime tip” link. Those providing information can remain anonymous.

People can also report crimes on the Crime Stoppers hotline at 419.238.STOP, and they can also remain anonymous there.

The West Central Ohio Crime Task Force is comprised of officers from the Van Wert and Allen county sheriff’s offices, the Lima Police Department, and several state and federal agencies.