Edward Philip Wittung

Edwin Philip Wittung, 90, of Liberty Township, passed away at 2:42 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was born September 21, 1929, in Liberty Township, the son of Frederick P. and Iva Leola (Uhrich) Wittung, who both preceded him in death. On March 27, 1960, he married the former Helen Ruth Burch, who died July 7, 2010.

Survivors include three sons, Frederick E. (Patty) Wittung of Lima, Edwin P. (Lynne) Wittung Jr. of Nederland, Texas, and Marlin L. Wittung of rural Van Wert; three grandchildren; and a brother, Fred (Sylvia) Wittung of Van Wert.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 6, at Countryside Church of the Nazarene, with Pastor Carol Tumbleson officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.

Visitation is from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert and one hour prior to services Wednesday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Missions at Countryside Church of the Nazarene or Gideons International.