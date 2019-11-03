Connie Jo Bickle

Connie Jo Bickle, 76, of Ohio City, passed away at 6:43 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

She was born November 24, 1942, in Kokomo, Indiana, the daughter of W. Donald Sallee and Jessie Marie (Doan) Hickernell, who both preceded her in death. On July 3, 1968, she married R. Bruce Bickle, who survives.

Other survivors include her daughter, Teri Bickle of Van Wert; two sons, Don (Mary) Bickle and Chris (Michelle) Bickle, both of Rockford; a brother, John Sallee of Plainwell, Michigan; three sisters, Carolyn Fatula of Van Wert, Jean Sallee of Belen, New Mexico, and Cathey (Edd) Barnes of Van Wert; three grandchildren, Ryan (Brittany) Bickle, Casey Patterson, and Troy Patterson; and one great-grandson, Gage Bickle.

Two sisters, Marjorie Bowen and Judy Sharp; a granddaughter Alexis Bickle; and a great grandson, Kingsley Patterson, also preceded her in death.

Connie was a 1961 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School and she retired from Aeroquip (Eaton) Corporation in Van Wert.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Randy Bevington officiating.

Visitation is from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Ohio City Fire Department or Community Health Professionals-Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.