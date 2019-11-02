Westwood has symposium for recovering women addicts

Ashlen Glenn of Westwood Behavioral Health Center talks about trauma and recovery during a Women’s Recovery Symposium hosted by Westwood at Wassenberg Art Center. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Westwood Behavioral Health Center hosted a Women’s Recovery Symposium at Wassenberg Art Center on Friday that included a full day of speakers and topics that resonate with women in recovery from substance addiction.

Those speaking at the event included the following:

Jodi Lee from the YWCA of Van Wert County spoke on the problem of human trafficking, while Ashlen Glenn, LPC, of Westwood, gave a presentation on trauma and recovery, explaining the brain chemistry of trauma, as well as how trauma changes one’s brain. She also discussed how to heal the brain to aid in recovery.

Shane Gerber provided women’s health information regarding the importance of testing for common sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and their treatment, as well as HPV and vaccination safety. Gerber also provided information on free testing and screening in the community.

Van Wert Health staff members Anne Dunn and Ellen Rager focused their talk on the addition of fruits and vegetables to a person’s diet to ensure proper nutrition. The women noted that doing so ensures that people receive vitamins, fiber, and needed nutrition.

Following lunch, Nicole Byrum, LIMFT, of Westwood Behavioral Health Center, gave a presentation to help women identify red flags in relationships, as well as how to set standards for quality relationships, and the importance of waiting to establish new romantic relationships until after primary treatment is completed.

Westwood’s Stacie Ball, LSW, spoke on how addicts can avoid triggering people, places, and things in their lives that might make them more likely to relapse and return to substance abuse.



Westwood offers a full continuum of care for women seeking assistance in achieving and maintaining recovery from abuse of legal and illegal drugs and alcohol, including gender-specific and evidence-based curriculum.

Westwood also offers intensive outpatient programs, group and individual counseling, case management, peer recovery support, and crisis intervention services.

The agency has offices in Van Wert, Paulding, and Delphos, is nationally certified by CARF International, and is a contract service provider for the Tri-County Alcohol, Drug Abuse, and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) Board.