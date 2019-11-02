VW clubs to continue park holiday display

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Service Club and Optimist Club of Van Wert will again be spreading joy this holiday season, as the groups collaborate with the Van Wert Parks Department and Main Street Van Wert to bring lighted holiday displays to this year’s Christmas at Fountain Park.

The Christmas lighting display from Smiley Park’s Children’s Garden will be moved to Fountain Park this holiday season. photo provided

Last year, the Van Wert Service Club and Optimist Club partnered to continue the Christmas legacy that Jim Clay and his family had dedicated six Christmas seasons to: bringing joy to Van Wert and surrounding counties. From free candy canes to a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus, area residents were delighted to get into the holiday spirit.

This year, both clubs are excited to collaborate with Main Street Van Wert and the Van Wert Parks Department to bring this event to Fountain Park to best serve area residents.

However, for this event to continue, both clubs are looking for partner donors to help cover the costs of upkeep on decorations and lighted displays, as well as to support the candy cane garden and opening night expenses. All donors can expect to be recognized publicly, in addition to being promoted on social media channels.

Available donation packages include the following:

Silver Sponsorship: $10 to $100

Gold Sponsorship: $101 to $499

Platinum Sponsorship: $500

Those interested in making a financial contribution can mail donations to P.O. Box 343, Van Wert, OH 45891. Donors may also contact Van Wert Service Club member Breanne Sudduth at bresud@gmail.com or Optimist Club member Thaison Leaser at thaison.leaser@edwardjones.com for invoices and/or W-9 paperwork.