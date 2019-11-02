Christine (Mason) Stephenson

Christine “Chris” (Mason) Stephenson, 70, of Middle Point, died early Saturday, November 2, 2019, at her residence.

She was born May 4, 1949, in Lorain, the daughter of Naomi “Jane” (Stuckey) Mason, who survives, and Richard Mason, who preceded her in death. On February 24, 1973, she married Harry Stephenson, who also survives.

Other survivors include two sons, Charles (Michele) of Morse Bluff, Nebraska, and Samuel of Toledo; a brother, Randy (Sharon) Mason of Middle Point; two sisters, Sandy (Tim) Bachtol and Kim Mason, both of Van Wert; and eight grandchildren.

Her mother- and father-in-law, Harold (Ruth) Stephenson; and a brother-in-law, David, also preceded her in death.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 9, at Zion Christian Union Church near Grover Hill.

Preferred memorials: Community Health Professionals-Hospice or the Lincolnview Athletic Department.

Arrangements are being handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.