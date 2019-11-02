Century of employing disabled celebrated

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert County Board of Developmental Disabilities (VWCBDD) recently celebrated more than 100 years of combined community employment of individuals with disabilities and their employers. Forty individuals and their employers were honored with a dinner catered by Wild Hare BBQ at Hickory Sticks Golf Club in Van Wert.

Mikahla Bridges (left) and Cody Bowersock, SSA, at the VWCBDD event at Hickory Sticks Golf Club. photo provided

“Employment is an important part of all of our lives,” said VWCBDD Superintendent James Stripe. “My hope is someday that employing individuals with disabilities in our community would be the norm, not the exception.”

Stripe also thanked employers and congratulate the honored guests for their accomplishments.

One worker in attendance was Mikahla Bridges, an employee of Goodwill in Van Wert. She has been working at Goodwill for four years. She started through a training program and has worked her way up to the cash register and training new employees.

“I’m really happy. I like my job because it’s fun and I get to meet a lot of people,” says Bridges.

“Mikahla is a hard worker and puts forth a lot of effort into everything she does,” said her supervisor. “She gives it all she has. She works really well wherever we need her.”

“Support and encouragement from families, employers, job developers, and providers help in driving these successful employment relationships,” said Paula Miller, VWCBDD employment coordinator.

This past month, VWCBDD highlighted employment stories of people it serves in Van Wert County, sharing community employment stories on its Facebook page. October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, which exists to educate about disability employment issues and celebrate the contributions of workers with disabilities. VWCBDD hopes to shine a light on the talents and abilities of individuals in the Van Wert community.