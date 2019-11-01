VWAPAF seeks input from area readers

Your voice matters. The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation is conducting an online survey to gather community input as part of its strategic planning process to better serve the needs of the region through the performing arts.

By Tafi Stober

We are an organization made up of growth mindset individuals working together to implement continuous improvements. Your input is part of what will guide our continuous improvements into the future. We have already heard from over 325 respondents. Please let us hear from you.

Let’s be honest, your opinion is the most important facet of our programming. We are working together for you to ensure that your life is enriched with entertainment. We are honored to introduce you to new things yet also know that hearing the music you know and love is soul-satisfying.

Please visit NPACVW.ORG and click on the link “Rock the Survey”. You can also access through posts on the Niswonger Performing Arts Center Facebook page.

If you have any questions or help filling out the survey, please call the Niswonger Box Office at 419.238.6722 and ask for Kylie Owens. We are glad to assist you.

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation is powered by the Van Wert County Foundation with a mission to inspire, educate and entertain. We thrive on keeping music Alive in Van Wert!