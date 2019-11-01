VW Cougars roar, defeat Celina 45-14

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Owen Treece fired three touchdown passes and ran for another, Jake Hilleary ran for two scores and the defense recorded a pair of safeties in the third quarter to propel Van Wert to a 45-14 win over visiting Celina at Eggerss Stadium on Friday night.

Jake Hilleary runs past a Celina defender during Friday night’s game against the Bulldogs. Photo courtesy of Jerry Mason

The Cougars (6-4, 5-4 WBL) ended the season with three consecutive wins.

Hilleary put Van Wert on the scoreboard with a two yard touchdown run with 4:45 left in the first quarter, then Treece tossed a 27-yard touchdown pass to Ian Cowen at the 9:32 mark of the second quarter. Peyton McAlpine added the first of five extra points to give the Cougars a 13-0 lead.

Celina (3-7, 2-7 WBL) answered with a nine yard touchdown run by Jaxson Silliman and the PAT by Ethan Dirksen to trim Van Wert’s lead to 13-7 at the 5:38 mark of the second quarter, but the Cougars answered with a six play, 86-yard drive that ended with a 14-yard touchdown run by Treece, who broke several tackles on the way to the end zone. The drive included a 39-yard pass to Tanner Barnhart, who finished with five receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown.

Van Wert was able to tackle on another score with 1:16 before halftime, when a scrambling Treece found a wide open TJ Reynolds over the middle for an 18-yard touchdown pass, giving the Cougars a 27-6 lead. Reynolds caught five passes for 88 yards and one touchdown.

“We got some plays going and they were lining up a little bit late, so we were trying to catch them on their heels,” Recker said of the second quarter. “They’ve got some big guys, so we tried to get the pace going and I thought that played to our advantage. I thought we called a good game.”

The defense picked up a safety by tackling Jaden King in the end zone, then Celina was called for holding in the end zone on a pass play, giving the Cougars another safety. Sandwiched between those third quarter scores was a five yard touchdown run by Hilleary, who had 20 carries for 126 yards and a pair of scores.

“As the game wore on I thought our defense kept getting better and flying to the ball a little bit more,” Recker said.

Treece connected with Barnhart on a 10-yard touchdown pass with 4:01 left in the third quarter, giving Van Wert a 45-7 lead. The junior quarterback completed 15 of 21 passes for 250 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Celina scored the final touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter when Cooper Jones threw a 38-yard scoring pass to Collin Harris. Jones, who entered the game as the WBL’s leading rusher with 948 yards, was held 36 yards on 12 carries. He completed 10 of 16 passes for 120 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Van Wert finished with 419 yards of total offense.

Scoring

First quarter

4:45 Jake Hilleary 2 yard run (kick failed)

Second quarter

9:32 Owen Treece 5 yard pass to Ian Cowen (Peyton McAlpine kick)

5:38 Jaxson Silliman 9 yard run (Ethan Dirksen kick)

3:23 Owen Treece 14 yard run (Peyton McAlpine kick)

1:16 Owen Treece 18 yard pass to TJ Reynolds (Peyton McAlpine kick)

Third quarter

9:41 – Safety, Jayden King tackled in end zone

7:51 – Jake Hilleary 5 yard run (Peyton McAlpine kick)

7:12 – Safety, Celina holding in end zone

4:01 – Owen Treece 10 yard pass to Tanner Barnhart (Peyton McAlpine kick)

Fourth quarter

7:01 – Cooper Jones 38 yard pass to Collin Harris (Ethan Dirksen kick)