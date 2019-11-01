Spath wins weekly award

Van Wert High School cross country runner Rachel Spath is this week’s Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the Week. The junior was nominated by head coach Ryan Holliday, who said one of Spath’s strongest character traits is her work ethic. “She works extremely hard to maximize her potential on the cross country course, and I know she does the same in the classroom,” Holliday said. “She was a huge contributor to our team culture this year, both through her running as one of our top varsity runners, and as a captain, leader, and a teammate.” Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent