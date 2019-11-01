PPEC donates $12,560 to area charities
VW independent/submitted information
PAULDING — Small coins make a big difference when Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative members join together to fund change in their communities. In fact, $12,560 was recently donated to 12 area Ohio charities and community projects, including two Van Wert County organizations, through the co-op’s Operation Round Up program.
As part of the program, participating PPEC members “round up” their monthly electric bills to the next dollar, with the extra pennies being used to help fund community charities and groups.
Thanks to the 75 percent of co-op members who round up their electric bills and donate those pennies to this fund, PPEC has provided in excess of $441,942 to more than 159 organizations and projects in Indiana and Ohio since 2010. The most recent recipients include:
- Putnam County Home Care Hospice; $1,000
- Van Wert County Emergency Management (CERT); $800
- John Paulding Historical Society; $800
- St. Rose of Lima Catholic School; $800
- Paulding High School; $1,000
- Crestview Band Parents; $500
- Continental Volunteer Fire Department; $2,500
- Paulding County Amateur Radio Club; $500
- Kalida Elementary School; $800
- Free Christian Church of God; $1,360
- Friends of Payne Library; $1,000
- American Red Cross; $1,500
A board of trustees, composed of co-op members and separate from the PPEC board, oversees the application process. Organizations can apply for Operation Round Up assistance by contacting Paulding Putnam Electric Co-op at 800.686.2357 or visiting https://ppec.coop/operation-round-up/. To view the full photo gallery of each check presentation, check out PPEC’s Facebook album here.
