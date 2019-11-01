Marilyn G. Miller

Marilyn G. Miller, 86, of Wren, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 31, 2019.

She was born October 20, 1933, the daughter of Charles Hoverman and Oval (Dull) Hoverman, who both preceded her in death. Marilyn was the youngest of 10 children and grew up on a farm near Glenmore. On July 31, 1954, she married the love of her life, Kay Miller, who still survives.

Marilyn was an active member of Greenbriar United Brethren Church for many years and then Trinity Friends Church. She was a woman of strong faith, whose sweet smile and positive attitude endeared her to those who knew her well. She was a devoted wife, a caring mother, and a proud grandmother.

Survivors include a daughter, Debra (Jeffrey) Gleckler of Convoy; and one grandson, Garret Gleckler of Bryan.

Four sisters, Kathryn Lautzenheiser, Elva Lautzenheiser, Aileen Hileman, and Marjorie Oechsle; and five brothers, Carl Hoverman, Donald Hoverman, Olen Hoverman, Clifford Hoverman, and Howard Hoverman, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, November 3, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with the Rev. Randy Hartman officiating. Burial will follow in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation is from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral Home.

Preferred memorials: Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert or the Wren EMS squad.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.