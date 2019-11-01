Crestview rolls past Paulding 41-6

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — A big third quarter sparked Crestview to a 41-6 win over Paulding in the season finale for both teams on Friday night.

Leading 14-6 to start the second half, Logan Gerardot scored on a 23-yard run at the 8:56 mark of the third quarter, then the 5-10, 175 pound junior sprinted 55 yards for another score less than 90 second later to put the Knights ahead 28-6. Gerardot finished the game with 98 yards and two touchdowns on just five carries.

Kaden Short, who gained 107 yards on 11 carries, raced 38 yards for a touchdown with 3:28 left in the period, then Brody Brecht finished the scoring with an eight yard run with 7:05 left in the game.

Brody Brecht (33) looks for running room, while Logan Gerardot (34) throws a block against Paulding. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

Brecht was a workhorse, with 20 carries for 194 yards and three touchdowns, including scoring runs of 26 yards in the first quarter and 42 yards in the second quarter that put Crestview up 14-0. He ended the season as the NWC’s leading rusher with 206 carries for 1,556 yards and 22 touchdowns.

“Our offensive line played well, especially in the second half,” Crestview head coach Jared Owens said. “All of our backs ran hard with purpose tonight.”

After Brecht’s second touchdown, Paulding needed just one play to get on the board – a 59-yard touchdown pass from Peyton Beckman to Caleb Manz.

As a team, Crestview rushed for 425 yards, while limiting Paulding to 79 yards rushing and just 144 yards of total offense. Jacob Deisler, who entered the game with over 1,100 yards rushing, was held to 33 yards on 17 carries.

“Our defense gave them no room to run,” Owens said. “We executed our plan to a ‘T’ – a total team effort.”

Mason Penix led the Knights with six tackles and a sack, while Isaiah LaTurner had four tackles.

Crestview finished the season 5-5 (4-3 NWC), while Paulding finished 4-6 (3-4 NWC).

Scoring

First quarter

:50 – Brody Brecht 26 yard run (Kaden Kreischer Kick)

Second quarter

6:50 – Brody Brecht 42 yard run (Kaden Kreischer kick)

6:34 – Peyton Beckman 59 yard pass to Caleb Manz (kick failed)

Third quarter

8:56 – Logan Gerardot 23 yard run (Kaden Kreischer kick)

6:22 – Logan Gerardot 55 yard run (Kaden Kreischer kick)

3:28 – Kaden Short 38 yard run (kick failed)

Fourth quarter

7:25 — Brody Brecht 8 yard run (Kaden Kreischer kick)