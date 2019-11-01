Haven of Hope hires executive director, buys building

Haven of Hope Executive Director Andy McMahon accepts the keys to a building at 233 N. Market St. from Joshua Meehan of International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators and Asbestos Workers’ Local 41. Looking on are (from the left) Haven of Hope Steering Committee members Rev. Kurt Tomlinson, Janine Foster, Erica Petrie, Chris Wannemacher, and Mike Saylor

VW independent/submitted information

The ability to help the homeless of Van Wert County took two major steps forward this past week. The first step was when Haven of Hope Shelter welcomed its first executive director, while the second step was the purchase of what will become Van Wert’s first-ever men’s drop-in shelter.

New Haven of Hope Executive Director Andy McMahon has been involved in helping those in need in Van Wert Country find homes for decades. McMahon has been a part of Van Wert Habitat for Humanity for ­27 years, helping build 10 homes for those in need.

An ordained deacon at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert, McMahon has long had a heart for helping those who need housing and emergency assistance. He currently serves on the boards of Van Wert County FEMA/EFSP and Love in the Name of Christ (Love INC), as well as Habitat, and currently heads up the Joseph the Carpenter Handyman Ministry for Love INC.

“We are incredibly excited that Andy chose to listen to God’s call to be the first-ever executive director,” said Rev. Kurt Tomlinson, senior pastor of Trinity United Methodist Church in Van Wert, who also serves as the chair of Haven of Hope’s Steering Committee. “Andy brings passion, energy, knowledge, and wisdom to the position to help launch this important ministry in our community.

“Andy’s willingness to step up into this important position is a critical step to establishing the long term strength and viability of Haven of Hope,” Rev. Tomlinson added.

In addition to bringing McMahon on board as executive director, Haven of Hope has purchased, through land contract, the building at 233 N. Market St. that is owned by International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators and Asbestos Workers’ Local 41.

“The generosity and willingness of the union leadership to work with us has enabled Haven of Hope to find a home and will accelerate our ability to open the shelter,” McMahon said.

While several regulatory and financial hurdles remain for the shelter, the aim is for it to be open for clients sometime this winter.

Those wanting more information about Haven of Hope can “like” the organization’s Facebook page or call McMahon at 419.605.6717. County residents are also invited to the next community meeting at the new Haven of Hope building at 7 p.m. Monday, November 18.

While Haven of Hope awaits approval as a 501(c)(3) non-profit, it is currently accepting financial donations. Donations can be mailed to: P.O. Box 732, Van Wert, OH 45891.

With McMahon becoming Haven of Hope’s executive director, as well as the purchase of the building on North Market Street, the organization has brought the reality of a viable, long-term Van Wert County homeless shelter much closer to reality.