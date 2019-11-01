Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 10

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores area games on Friday night. The games marked the end of the 2019 regular season.

Wapakoneta and Kenton finished as WBL co-champions, Allen East, Columbus Grove and Spencerville finished as NWC tri-champions, while Anna and Marion Local are MAC co-champions. Fairview won an outright GMC title.

WBL

Van Wert 45 Celina 14

Wapakoneta 7 Ottawa-Glandorf 6

Kenton 35 Elida 14

St. Marys Memorial 48 Defiance 6

Bath 21 Shawnee 20 (OT)

NWC

Crestview 41 Paulding 6

Spencerville 55 Delphos Jefferson 0

Allen East 50 Ada 8

Columbus Grove 42 Bluffton 2

GMC

Hicksville 41 Wayne Trace 13

Edgerton 44 Ayersville 8

Tinora 42 Antwerp 8

Fairview 49 Ottawa Hills 0 (non-conference)

MAC

Marion Local 24 Coldwater 0

Anna 56 Delphos St. John’s 7

Parkway 33 St. Henry 6

Fort Recovery 41 Versailles 22

Minster 42 New Bremen 2

TRAC

Toledo St. John’s 46 Lima Sr. 28

Non-conference

Lima Central Catholic 14 Lucas 7