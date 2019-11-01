Alice M. (Baker) Boley

Alice M. (Baker) Boley, 91, of Van Wert, died at 9:05 a.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

Alice M. (Baker) Boley

She was born March 4, 1928, in Findlay, the daughter of Arnold C. Baker Sr. and Anna (Benadum) Baker Shaffer, who both preceded her in death.

On August 20, 1946, she was married to the R. Lee Boley by the late Rev. Ralph Tucker. Lee preceded her in death December 28, 1996, after celebrating 50 years of marriage in August 1996.

She had attended Wesley United Methodist Church in Van Wert, and had worked part time as a receptionist for Adkin’s Tax Office in Van Wert for over 30 years. She had also been the manager of Lord’s Dress Shop and Cato’s Dress Shop.

Alice was a life member and past president of Robert G. Longwell Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Unit 5803 in Van Wert.

Alice is survived by a very special son and daughter-in-law, Steve (Chris) Boley of Van Wert; two brothers, Gary (Wanda) Baker of Van Wert and John Baker of Maryland; and two sisters, Lena (Ron) Partin of Kentucky and Naomi (Herb) Klein of Pennsylvania. She also leaves behind her two beautiful and loving granddaughters, Nicole (Adam) Kaehr of Decatur, Indiana, and her children, Landon, Drew, and Alaina, and Reonna (Nathan) Karcher of Van Wert and her children, Jaelynn and Adelynn; and her beloved Shih Tzu, Abby.

In addition to her parents and husband, Alice was preceded in death by a son, Brent Alan Boley; a daughter, Susan Elaine Boley; two brothers, Arnie Baker and Neal Willey; a sister, Mary Zissimos; and her stepmother, Naomi (Shaefer) Baker.

She dearly loved her granddaughters and enjoyed time spent with them and her great-grandchildren. Alice loved her family, cooking, camping, and especially bluegill fishing in Minnesota. She always felt Minnesota and Michigan were God’s country, and when you see a cardinal think of her, because she’s watching you.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, November 4, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Burial will immediately follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Robert G. Longwell VFW Post 5803 Ladies Auxiliary.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.