Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 10

Just like that, Week No. 10 is here, marking the end of 2019 high school football regular season. League and conference races, along with playoff positioning hang in the balance.

Last week, a 19-1 record wasn’t good enough to win Pigskin Pick’Em. Guest selector Trent Temple posted a perfect 20-0 mark and topped me by a single game by correctly picking Kenton over Ottawa-Glandorf.

His impressive accomplishment is a first, and it boosted the overall record of the guest selectors to 147-50 (74.6 percent), while my record is 151-46, or 76.6 percent.

This week’s guest selector is Zach Profit, a member of a family owned and operated grain farm in Van Wert County. Profit and his wife Danielle welcomed their third child, Millie, this week. She joins brothers Parker (4) and Calen (2).

Zach Profit

Before we get to this week’s picks, Profit wrote a message that I’ll pass along.

“On behalf of all area farmers I would like to share my appreciation for what you and your colleagues at thevwindependent.com and 99.7 WKSD/1220/104.3 WERT do to bring us live sports coverage,” Profit wrote. “Many of us have family members or friends playing high school sports. When we must be in the field we turn to you to bring the games to us. You will not find better high school sports coverage anywhere. Thank you.”

On behalf of Dave Mosier, Kenny Stabler, Shawn Gerber, Jason Williamson, Scott Alan and Ron Burt, thank you for your kind words Zach.

Now on to this week’s selections. Out of 20 games, we differ on just two – one in the GMC and one non-conference game.

Games of the Week

Wapakoneta (8-1) at Ottawa-Glandorf (7-2)

It’s pretty simple – the winner will claim a share of the WBL title, assuming Kenton defeats Elida.

I’m leaning toward Wapakoneta because of their physical style of play. That’s not to say O-G isn’t physical, but it’s going to be tough matchup for the Titans.

“Anytime I hear the words Ottawa-Glandorf I immediately think athletic excellence,” Profit said. “Not so fast — I look for the Redskins to dominate the Titans and share the WBL championship with Kenton.”

Truxell: Wapakoneta; Profit: Wapakoneta

Coldwater (8-1) at Marion Local (7-2)

Slobberknocker is a term that comes to mind for this one.

Another thought – will the 50/50 reach $15,000?

As for the game itself, it’s a tossup, at least in my mind. After going back and forth, I’m somewhat reluctantly picking Coldwater in a close one. I say reluctantly because it feels like a bad idea not to take Marion Local at home.

“Coldwater and Marion Local are both coming off bounce back wins after Haley’s Comet-like same day losses in Week No. 8,” Profit said. “Coach Otten and Coach Goodwin, two future hall of fame Coaches, won’t have to work very hard to get their guys excited to play this Friday. I give the edge to the more experienced Coldwater team here, but I expect fireworks in this one.”

Truxell: Coldwater; Profit: Coldwater

Paulding (4-5) at Crestview (4-5)

This could be a very entertaining season finale for both teams. Brody Brecht and Jacob Deisler are two runners who are fun to watch, and in many ways, the two teams are similar.

However, I’m going with the Knights at home in this one.

“I don’t care if its football or ping pong, anytime you have to play in Convoy you can expect a battle,” Profit said. “Coach Jared Owens and his staff are the best in Northwest Ohio at improving each week. You can bet they want to finish off the season with a dominating win. I expect this game to be a war, but the Knights will be the last team standing when the dust settles.”

Truxell: Crestview; Profit: Crestview

Celina (3-6) at Van Wert (5-4)

Celina can’t be taken lightly. This is a physical team with an above average running game and they can present problems for opponents.

Having said that, I think the Cougars will get the win and finish the season with three straight victories and a 6-4 record.

While making his prediction, Profit brought up the name Bob Ross.

“The Cat Pack will be loud, the Cougar Pride marching band crisp, and the scene at Eggerss Stadium in downtown Van Wert will most likely resemble a Bob Ross painting,” Profit said. “Van Wert Coach Keith Recker and team will be looking to cap off a solid season with a big win for the home finale. I look for the Cougars to get off to a quick start and not look back.”

Truxell: Van Wert; Profit: Van Wert

Best of the Rest

WBL

Kenton (7-2) at Elida (0-9)

Truxell: Kenton; Profit: Kenton

Defiance (2-7) at St. Marys Memorial (7-2)

Truxell: St. Marys Memorial; Profit: St. Marys Memorial

Shawnee (4-5) at Bath (2-7)

Truxell: Shawnee; Profit: Shawnee

NWC

Delphos Jefferson (1-8) at Spencerville (6-3)

Truxell: Spencerville; Profit: Spencerville

Bluffton (4-5) at Columbus Grove (6-3)

Truxell: Columbus Grove; Profit: Columbus Grove

Allen East (8-1) at Ada (2-7)

Truxell: Allen East; Profit: Allen East

GMC

Hicksville (5-4) at Wayne Trace (4-5)

Truxell: Hicksville; Profit: Wayne Trace

Tinora (5-4) at Antwerp (0-9)

Truxell: Tinora; Profit: Tinora

Edgerton (7-2) at Ayersville (1-8)

Truxell: Edgerton; Profit: Edgerton

MAC

Parkway (3-6) at St. Henry (1-8)

Truxell: Parkway; Profit: Parkway

Delphos St. John’s (1-8) at Anna (8-1)

Truxell: Anna; Profit: Anna

Fort Recovery (3-6) at Versailles (3-6)

Truxell: Fort Recovery; Profit: Fort Recovery

Minster (8-1) at New Bremen (7-2)

Truxell: Minster; Profit: Minster

TRAC

Toledo St. John’s (6-3) at Lima Sr. (3-6)

Truxell: St. John’s; Profit: St. John’s

Non-conference

Lima Central Catholic (8-1) at Lucas (8-1)

Truxell: Lima CC; Profit: Lima CC

Fairview (8-1) at Ottawa Hills (6-3)

Truxell: Fairview; Profit: Ottawa Hills