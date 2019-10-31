Lincolnview reunion…

On Monday, the Lincolnview High School Class of 1984 celebrated its 35th reunion. Shown are (from the left) Jon Jones, Todd Hunt, Dan O’Keefe, Kirk Dougal, Shawn Murphy, Curt Overholt, Laurie (Krouskop) Zeeff, Kelly (Hammons) Jones, Jerry Kohnen, Tim Roberts, Gregg Schaffner, Dennis Kaiser, Mark McCleery, Rod Cooper, Jane (Wortman) Schmid, and Bev (Howell) Boroff. Also in attendance, but not pictured: Penny (Klinger) Baucom and Bob Lehman. A casual dinner at Elks Lodge 1197 and lighthearted conversation was enjoyed by those who came. The Lincolnview Class of 1984 is grateful to those who came out and extends a warm greeting and invitation to keep in touch to all classmates who couldn’t make this get-together. photo provided