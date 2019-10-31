On Wednesday, Isaac Van Wert American Legion Auxiliary Unit 178 held its inaugural First Responders Dinner at the Post. Auxiliary President Ruth Schutz said that the group’s goal was to show respect and appreciation to the men and women of the Van Wert Police and Fire Departments and the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office. Auxiliary members also took meals to the fire department for on-duty firefighters to enjoy at the station. Members of the Police Department and Sheriff’s Office came to the dinner. Also in attendance were Van Wert Mayor Jerry Mazur, County Commissioner Todd Wolfrum, Van Wert Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming, Van Wert County Sheriff Tom Riggenbaugh, VWPD Lieutenant James Haggerty, and Van Wert City Councilmen Ken Markward and Bill Marshall. Legion Commander Ken Schutz opened the dinner with thanks to the officers for their dedication, while Truly D’vine Bakery and Bright Eyes Catering, along with all of the American Legion family, made the evening possible. photo provided