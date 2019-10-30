United Way campaign

Central Mutual recently held its United Way campaign. Employees donated an amount of $85,821.32, which the company matched for a total contribution of $171,642.64. Employee participation was 92.02 percent. Shown are (from the left) United Way of Van Wert County Executive Director Vicki Smith, Central campaign coordinators Jodie Recker and Dustin Looser, Central Employment Manager Carly Smith, Central President Bill Purmort, and United Way Campaign Chair Deb Laudick. photo provided