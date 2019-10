Convoy costume winners

The Convoy Lions Club has listed the top five winners from its Halloween costume judging held Sunday evening. Shown (from the left) are Jayden Parrott, Raggedy Ann, second; Hoover family, Alice in Wonderland, third; Owen Merkle, paratrooper, fourth; Kerric Hartman, scary goblin, fifth; and Sebastian Catchings, fireman, first. photo provided